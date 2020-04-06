2 more inmates released from jail because of COVID-19 concerns

The total number of inmates released in the county because of the coronavirus has risen to 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday the Erie County District Attorney announced that two more inmates have been released from jails because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

District Attorney Michael Flynn announced that two low level, non-violent inmates have been released from jail early. Both had less than 45 days left on their sentence.

"I understand that COVID-19 has the potential to spread rapidly through a jail. In the interest of justice and public health, I consented to the release of these individuals to serve the remainder of their sentence at home," Flynn said.