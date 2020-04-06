2 more inmates released from jail because of COVID-19 concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday the Erie County District Attorney announced that two more inmates have been released from jails because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
District Attorney Michael Flynn announced that two low level, non-violent inmates have been released from jail early. Both had less than 45 days left on their sentence.
"I understand that COVID-19 has the potential to spread rapidly through a jail. In the interest of justice and public health, I consented to the release of these individuals to serve the remainder of their sentence at home," Flynn said.
As the state moves forward in the phases of reopening, the district attorney said he won't be seeking to release any more low-level offenders early.