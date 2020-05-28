Buffalo police officer who shot suspect in the hand cleared of any wrongdoing

District Attorney John Flynn announced Thursday morning that Officer Majed Ottman's actions were justified.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Thursday that his office completed its review of a Buffalo police officer who shot a suspect in the hand and found the officer's actions to be justified.

The suspect, Amanda R. Turello, 31, of Buffalo, is accused of stealing a pickup truck that was parked outside of a store on Broadway near Bailey Avenue with the engine running on April 17.

According to Flynn, Officer Majed Ottman was dispatched to the area and allegedly saw the stolen vehicle being driven down Armbruster Street.

Ottman exited his patrol vehicle as Turello stopped then turned the vehicle around, Flynn said in a news release. Turello is accused of nearly hitting Officer Ottman with the stolen vehicle as she attempted to flee the scene.

The officer fired shots at the vehicle, and the suspect was hit in the left hand.

The district attorney's office says Turello continued driving the stolen vehicle to Shepard Street before abandoning it and fleeing on foot. Buffalo Police officers found Turello hiding behind a nearby house.

Turello was arrested and treated at Erie County Medical Center.

She is charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, which is a misdemeanor.