DA Flynn: Intelligence suggests there may be pocket protests Sunday night

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — During a press briefing Sunday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said law enforcement have intelligence that indicates there may be 'pocket protests' Sunday night.

Flynn said there is no formal large protest planned but said smaller protests may take place. He said police intelligence is mainly coming from social media.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz echoed that saying there is police intelligence that indicates protest action could take place in the suburban areas of Erie County.

Poloncarz said he placed the curfew for all of Erie County from Sunday night at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. for that reason.

Poloncarz also announced that New York State Police will be coming to assist local police agencies.

District Attorney Flynn also said there are threats on social media about looting at the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Cheektowaga Police Department about the threat, Assistant Chief Brian Gould released this statement: