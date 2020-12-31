Erie County DA John Flynn sworn in for second term

His office says he plans to focus on mental health in the justice system, cyber crimes and the trafficking of illegal guns, in his next term.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — John Flynn, the sitting Erie County District Attorney, was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday.

Flynn is now the 41st District Attorney for Erie County. His office says he plans to focus on mental health in the justice system, cyber crimes and the trafficking of illegal guns, in his next term.

Flynn was first voted in during 2016, and won the 2020 election unopposed.

“I want to thank the voters for electing me to serve as their District Attorney for a second time,” said Flynn in a release.

In the past four years, his office says, he's re-established the Narcotics Bureau, formed the Conviction Integrity Unit to look into wrongful convictions, and implemented bail reform before the state did.

"I am proud of the work that my office has accomplished over the past four years. My primary goal is to ensure that our communities are safe," Flynn said.

His office also adds that he holds a variety of leadership roles in state and national organizations, including the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York (DAASNY), the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), and the Metro Section of NDAA.

"I remain committed to prosecuting criminals as well as working with law enforcement and community groups to find ways to prevent crime and help those in need," added Flynn.