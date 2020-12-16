Erie County District Attorney: How to avoid package delivery theft

This year alone, there has been a 54.9 percent increase in residential package thefts in the City of Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Christmas gets closer and closer, more and more packages are landing on the steps of Erie County residents. But the Erie County District Attorney's Office warns that not being vigilant for these deliveries could leave residents susceptible to theft.

“While some law enforcement agencies in Erie County have reported an uptick in stolen packages compared to last year, I believe this may be an underreported crime because many people file complaints with the retailer or delivery agency when they do not receive their purchases,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The District Attorney's Office has some tips for residents to prevent package theft:

Check the delivery window for your package and be home, if possible, when the package might arrive and bring it inside right away

If you can't be home when the package arrives, see if your neighbor can hold onto it for you

Or, leave a note on the door asking the delivery driver to put the package somewhere out of sight. Packages are less likely to be stolen if they aren't sitting on your doorstep

Curbside pickup is a good alternative to delivery

Doorbell cameras can also be a way to monitor for packages, and in the case that a theft does occur, the footage can be used in the police investigation

“This can be difficult to prosecute because the thieves act quickly, leaving us with no witnesses or other evidence to connect these individuals to the crime," Flynn said. "I encourage residents to be proactive to prevent their packages from being stolen and to consider purchasing a home security camera to catch these thieves in action."