Erie County District Attorney allows staff to work from home due to COVID-19 concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Thursday, December 10, most staff members at the Erie County District Attorney's Office will be allowed to work from home due to increased concerns over COVID-19.

DA John Flynn says the move covers Assistant District Attorneys and support staff. A limited number of employees will remain in the office to handle essential duties. More than 75% of the office will work from home through the end of the year. In recent weeks, a total of seven staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision was made in consultation with the Erie County Health Department in an effort to reduce the number of employees inside buildings to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Flynn, his front office and all confidential criminal investigators will continue to report to the work. The office employs 175 people and this move will reduce the total number of people in the office by about 78%.