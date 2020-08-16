Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor hosts annual photo contest

The photo contest is accepting submissions now through August 28.

WATERFORD, N.Y. — Calling all photographers: the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is currently hosting its 15th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest.

The photo contest is accepting submissions now through August 28. The winning photos will then be featured in the 2021 Erie Canalway calendar.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor says images should convey the unique character of New York's canals and canal communities.

Submissions will be judged in four contest categories: on the water, along the trail, canal communities, and classic canal. Judges will then select first, second and third place winning images from each category. There will also be 12 honorable mentions.

All submissions must be taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor spans 524 miles across New York, encompassing the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego and Complain canals and over 230 canal communities.

Anyone looking to submit their photos must have their entries postmarked by August 28.