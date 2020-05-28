Lockport couple in the Top 10 finalists for Better Homes & Gardens "America's Best Front Yard" contest

The public can vote for the Taylor family until June 5th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talk about gardening goals.

A lot of people are turning to gardening right now to get outside and take their mind off everything that's going on with the coronavirus pandemic. A Lockport couple is hoping to offer their fellow gardeners a little inspiration, as they celebrate a major recognition for their front yard.

Mary Brennan and John Taylor are in the Top 10 for the Better Homes and Gardens America's Best Front Yard Contest. It's a culmination of decades of work for the couple. John has grown everything in their garden from seeds since they moved into their home thirty years ago. The Taylors say they hope sharing their garden at this time can be therapeutic for people.

"I think people have turned to growing and gardening in unprecedented numbers during the pandemic," John told 2 On Your Side.

"When this all started, there was snow on the ground and here we are in May surrounded by the garden," Mary said. "It just kind of reminds us that this too shall pass, and we're going to be okay. We're going to all be okay. "

The public can vote until June 5th for the Taylor's yard to win. You can vote once a day by clicking here.