Hoyt Lake Floatmingos names announced

Four names with local ties were chosen out of over 2,000 ideas submitted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They are nameless no more. The Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Buffalo Maritime Charter Center Thursday announced the results of a naming contest for the four 'Floatmingo' paddle boats that grace Hoyt Park Lake.

Over 500 entries were submitted with suggestions of over 2,000 names. All four winning names have a local connection and special bumper stickers will be placed on each to identify them.

The winning submissions are:

Billa FLOtilla (In honor of Pancho Billa)

Bird on Weck (Beef on Weck)

Cheeri-FLO (Cheerios)

FLOganberry (Loganberry)

“Buffalonians are proud of their city and region, especially when it comes to football and food,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “This naming contest was inspirational as there were so many creative names to choose from, and with over 500 entries it was great to see such enthusiasm for this FLOAT-astic project.”

You can rent a Floatmingo or paddle boat daily from Noon- 8 PM, weather permitting. Rental rates are $10 for 30 minutes for rowboats and $15 for 30 minutes for theFLOATmingo paddle boat.