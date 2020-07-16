Hoyt Lake Floatmingos names announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They are nameless no more. The Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Buffalo Maritime Charter Center Thursday announced the results of a naming contest for the four 'Floatmingo' paddle boats that grace Hoyt Park Lake.
Over 500 entries were submitted with suggestions of over 2,000 names. All four winning names have a local connection and special bumper stickers will be placed on each to identify them.
The winning submissions are:
- Billa FLOtilla (In honor of Pancho Billa)
- Bird on Weck (Beef on Weck)
- Cheeri-FLO (Cheerios)
- FLOganberry (Loganberry)
“Buffalonians are proud of their city and region, especially when it comes to football and food,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “This naming contest was inspirational as there were so many creative names to choose from, and with over 500 entries it was great to see such enthusiasm for this FLOAT-astic project.”
You can rent a Floatmingo or paddle boat daily from Noon- 8 PM, weather permitting. Rental rates are $10 for 30 minutes for rowboats and $15 for 30 minutes for theFLOATmingo paddle boat.
“Boating in Hoyt Lake is a time-honored tradition,” said Joe Koessler, President of the Buffalo Maritime Center Board of Trustees. “Our partnership with the Conservancy aligns with the Maritime Center’s mission of promoting knowledge and appreciation of our community’s maritime heritage, and that now includes our fancy flock of FLOATmingo paddle boats. We hope everyone in the community comes to Hoyt Lake to experience beautiful water views of Olmsted’s Delaware Park.”