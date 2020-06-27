Find yourself outside often? The Audubon Community Nature Center wants to see nature through your eyes

The Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown is hosting its annual Nature Photography Contest. There will be $200 cash prizes.

There will be $200 cash prizes for both youth and adults who win in the three categories of "wildlife portrait" (must not be an animal in captivity), "macro abstract" (close-up), and "habitats and landscapes."

Youth is defined as anyone 8 to 18 years old, or still in high school. Adults are anyone over 18 or out of high school.

"The Contest categories leave the field wide open for whatever fascinates you as a nature photographer. Don’t be shy. Search out something that captivates you, and take your best shot," said Alex Shipherd, this year's judge for the contest.

Winning photographs will also be displayed in the Audubon Community Nature Center and publicized.

Additionally, the six winning photographs, and the photographs of six youth and six adult finalists, will be displayed on the contest's website with their name and location.

You can submit photograph until August 31, 2020.

To learn more and see previous winners, visit ACNCPhotoContest.com.