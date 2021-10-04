Elma Meadows, Grover Cleveland golf courses could open soon

'It will all be weather dependent. Let's hope for a light amount of rain this week,' Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Good news for golfers: Elma Meadows Golf Course and Grover Cleveland Golf Course could be open in a little more than a week.

In late March, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced that golf courses are set to open May 1, but that could change depending on the weather. Season passes are also now available for purchase.

Season passes for the Cazenovia, Delaware, and South Park golf courses can be purchased at the course golf shops on the weekends in April or on the conservancy's website.

"As we swing into spring, we look forward to welcoming golfers back to all three of Buffalo’s courses within the Olmsted park system," said Stephanie Crockatt, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's executive director.