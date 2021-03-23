Buffalo Parks golf season set to open May 1, season passes now available

With a season pass, Buffalo and non-Buffalo residents can book and golf at any of the three courses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Good news for golfers: it's almost time to tee off at courses in the City of Buffalo.

Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced Tuesday that golf courses are set to open May 1, but that could change depending on the weather. Season passes are also now available for purchase.

Season passes for the Cazenovia, Delaware and South Park golf courses can be purchased at the course golf shops on the weekends in April or on the conservancy's website.

"As we swing into spring, we look forward to welcoming golfers back to all three of Buffalo’s courses within the Olmsted park system" said Stephanie Crockatt, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's executive director.

The golf courses all follow COVID-19 precautions and guidelines. With a season pass, Buffalo and non-Buffalo residents can book and golf at any of the three courses. Cazenovia and South Park are 9-hole courses and Delaware Park is an 18-hole course.

"The Conservancy’s operations team has been hard at work with improvements including a bunker restoration project at all three courses in 2020," said Crockatt.