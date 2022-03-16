Elevated outdoor patio in the works for Lafayette Hotel

Plans call for a 3,000-square-foot, second-story patio off the south side of the 391 Washington St. building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lafayette Hotel and the Lafayette Brewing Co. have a major expansion in the works that will add outdoor dining to the 121-year-old hotel for the first time.

Plans call for a 3,000-square-foot, second-story patio off the south side of the 391 Washington St. building.

The 200-seat patio would both serve both the downstairs restaurant and supplement the second-floor banquet area, said Benjamin Siegel, head of design for Signature Development, the company owned by Rocco Termini that redeveloped the Lafayette Hotel.