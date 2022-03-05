M&T Bank gets approval on $7.6B acquisition of People's United

Connecticut-based People's United will give M&T a much larger footprint in New England and make it the 11th largest bank in the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just over a year after M&T Corp. announced it would acquire People's United Bank, the $7.6 billion deal is done.

The Buffalo-based bank received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on March 4 to complete the merger. No further regulatory approvals are required, according to the bank.

Connecticut-based People's United will give M&T a much larger footprint in New England and make it the 11th largest bank in the country. Next comes the process of integrating another “super regional” financial firm with more than 400 branches in New England and New York state.

