Deco Restaurant coming to Niagara Square

Deco Restaurant is slated to occupy a 5,000-square-foot ground-floor space with a dining room with capacity for up to 100 seats and a large square bar.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new upscale dining experience is coming by late summer to the Athletic Club Building at 69 Delaware Ave. downtown.

Deco Restaurant is slated to occupy a 5,000-square-foot ground-floor space with a dining room with capacity for up to 100 seats and a large square bar.

Deco will be the second downtown site for Greg Grigorian and his business partner, Armen Pogosyan, who opened Mon Ami at 298 Main St. three years ago in a building owned by developer Jeff Wynn of Gold Wynn Asset Management LLC, based in Toronto.