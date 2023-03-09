Easter Bunny arriving at Walden Galleria Friday

Kids will be able to take their photo with the Easter Bunny March 10 through April 8.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Signs that spring are on the way keep popping up, the most recent being the arrival of the Easter Bunny at the Walden Galleria on Friday.

Children, families, and even pets will have the opportunity to get a photo with Easter Bunny for a month leading up to Easter.

The bunny will be making his first appearance in the mall on Friday at 11 a.m. Photos with the rabbit will take place on the lower level of the Galleria near the Apple Store at a display featuring festive flowers, Easter eggs, and a grassy yard patch with a white picket fence.

The Easter Bunny will be in the mall Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. A sensory friendly visitation will take place Sunday, March 26 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Special pet nights will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.