x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

The Diocese of Buffalo issues commutation for St. Patrick's Day, allowing for the eating of meat

Catholics who choose to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day will have to pick another day to not eat meat before March 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholics in Buffalo have been given permission to eat all the corned beef they desire on St. Patrick's Day, which falls on a Friday during Lent this year.

On Monday, Bishop Michael W. Fisher of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced a commutation of the discipline of not eating meat on St. Patrick's Day. The holiday falls on a day when Catholics abstain from meat during Lent.

Fisher said Catholics who choose to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day will have to pick another day before March 24 not to eat meat.

“I hope this allows for a joyful celebration of St. Patrick and Irish heritage, by blood or association, for all who find this day meaningful,” Bishop Fisher said in a released statement. “May the love and protection St. Patrick can give, be yours in abundance, as long as you live. St. Patrick, pray for us.” 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Storm Team 2's Patrick Hammer has your forecast for March 7

Before You Leave, Check This Out