The Diocese of Buffalo issues commutation for St. Patrick's Day, allowing for the eating of meat

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholics in Buffalo have been given permission to eat all the corned beef they desire on St. Patrick's Day, which falls on a Friday during Lent this year.

On Monday, Bishop Michael W. Fisher of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced a commutation of the discipline of not eating meat on St. Patrick's Day. The holiday falls on a day when Catholics abstain from meat during Lent.

Fisher said Catholics who choose to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day will have to pick another day before March 24 not to eat meat.