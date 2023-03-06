Buffalo Zoo Easter Eggsperience taking place weekend before holiday

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which includes a Zoo-wide candy trail, train rides and photos with the Easter Bunny.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is getting ready for its Easter celebration with tickets for the event already on sale.

The Buffalo Zoo Easter Eggsperience will take place the first weekend in April, the weekend before the holiday.

The Eggsperience will feature a Zoo-wide candy trail, train rides, animal ambassador meet and greets, animal enrichment session, and of course photos with the Easter Bunny.

When ticket holders arrive they will also receive a goodie bag that they can use to collect treats along with candy trail.

Ten golden eggs will be hidden around the Zoo for a special prize.

Admission to the Zoo is included in the ticket.

The event is for children 12 and under. Tickets cost $22.94 for children over 2 and $26.95 for people 13 and older. Infants under 2 can get in to the event for $6.

The candy trail will be open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., free train rides will take place 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., animal meet and greets will take place from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and photo ops with the Easter Bunny will be from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.