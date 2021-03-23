East Aurora Police warning residents about phone scam

East Aurora Police say someone is calling people claiming they are from the police department.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The East Aurora Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that is going around.

Police say someone is calling people claiming they are from the police department. The caller then tells the recipient that their social security account is at risk of being shut down because of suspicious activity.

The scam phone calls look like they are coming from the East Aurora Police Department on the caller ID.