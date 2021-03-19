Niagara County DA warns resident of National Grid phone scam

The fake employee tells the resident that National Grid is sending a truck out to disconnect their power unless payment is made immediately to National Grid via Zell

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County District Attorney's office is warning residents to be aware of fraudulent phone calls from someone claiming to be a National Grid employee.

The fake employee tells the resident that National Grid is sending a truck out to disconnect their power unless payment is made immediately to National Grid via Zelle, which is an online payment service.

“The call can sound convincing because the scammer provides the victim with fake meter read numbers and the call will appear on your caller ID as a local phone number,” said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman in a statement. ”If you call back the number someone answers the phone pretending to be National Grid. “

Seaman says residents can call National Grid using the customer service number on their bill and verify the meter number against their bill.

“Most important, reputable businesses, utilities, government offices and so on will never make an unsolicited phone call demanding payment via an on-line payment service, gift card or cash,” said Seaman. “And while that may sound obvious after the fact, these scammers can be convincing and get residents so concerned, that they react out of panic without thinking it through.”