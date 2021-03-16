Niagara County Sheriff's Office: Watch out for vaccine survey scams

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said vaccine surveys are being used to steal your personal information.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — As more people continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is warning Western New Yorkers about the rise in scams surrounding the vaccines.

In a recent Facebook post, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said vaccine surveys are being used to steal your personal information. The sheriff's office is telling Western New Yorkers to be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccine surveys, specifically those "offering financial gain, requesting personal information, or demanding urgency on your part."

The sheriff's office stresses that legitimate surveys will not offer you money, gifts or a reward for filling it out. Also, you should never give our your personal information to those you don't know, this includes your bank account or credit card number.