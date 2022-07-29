16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident

East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following an ATV accident early Friday morning in the town of Aurora.

East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened. Officers were called to Behm Road along with the West Falls Fire Company just before 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say the 16-year-old driver of the ATV was unconscious and was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital. The teenager was said to be in critical condition.

An initial investigation shows the ATV hit a tree and ejected both the driver and passenger. Reportedly, neither were wearing helmets.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.