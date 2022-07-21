68-year-old man dies after car crashes into tree in Niagara County

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call just after 8 a.m. Thursday reporting the crash on Ridge Road in the Town of Hartland.

HARTLAND, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man has died following a one-car crash early Thursday morning in Niagara County.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle that had driven into a tree. After extricating the driver from the vehicle, first responders tried to render aid, but were unsuccessful. The man, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Deputies say the crash is under investigation, adding that the man's name is being withheld until family has been notified.