Dunkirk man dies in snowmobile accident

The man was identified as 37-year-old Thomas Allen of Dunkirk.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — A Dunkirk man has died after a snowmobile accident in the Town of Chautauqua.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of the accident on Sunday a little after 10 p.m. on the snowmobile trail off of Bloomer Road in the Town of Chautauqua.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies along with members of several other agencies found the man and attempted life saving measures. The Chautauqua County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Thomas Allen of Dunkirk, N.Y.