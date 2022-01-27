x
Coronavirus

New #VaxForKids sites coming to WNY

A total of 21 sites will be coming to Western New York.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 45 new #VaxorKids pop-up vaccination sites as part of an initiative to get more children in the state vaccinated.

"The best way to keep our children safe is to make sure they're vaccinated," Hochul said. "If you're a parent that has hesitated to get your child vaccinated, now is the time. More than 1.5 million children are already vaccinated in New York State, which has been a critical tool for keeping our schools open, so sign your children who are 5 years or older up for their shot today."

A total of 21 sites will be in Western New York. Below is a full list:

  • Elma Meadows Park, 1711 Girdle Road, Elma, NY 14059, Open: Thursday, January 27; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • Buffalo Homecare, Inc. (Buffalo Office), 490 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202, Open: January 27, 28, 30, 31; 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • Buffalo Homecare, Inc. (East Amherst Office), 5847 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051, January 27, 28, 30, 31; 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • Orchard Park Central Fire Station, 30 School Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127, Open: Friday, January 28; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • Allegany County Office Building, 7 Court Street, Belmont, NY 14813 , Open: Friday, January 28; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, 
    • To Register: 12+ booster here; 18+ Moderna booster here, Janssen/J&J Booster here, Event Partner: Allegany County Department of Health, 12+ booster
  • SUNY Fredonia, Steele Hall Building, 280 Central Avenue, Track and Field Facility, Fredonia, NY 14063, Open: Friday, January 28; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14218, Open: Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech First Dose (5+)
  • Southside Elementary School, 430 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14210, Open: Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • Niagara Falls City School District, Niagara Street School, 2513 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303, Open: Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
    • To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 12+ booster dose here; Janssen/J&J 18+ here; 5+ seasonal flu shot here, Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health, Ages 5+
  • Amherst Adult Day Services, 370 John James Audubon Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14228, Open: Monday, January 31; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • ECC South, 4041 Southwestern Boulevard (Building 7-Old DMV), Orchard Park, NY 14127, Open: Monday, January 31; 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • Lewiston-Porter Central School District, Community Resource Center / District Office, 4061 Creek Road, Youngstown, NY 14174, Open: Monday, January 31; 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
    • To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 12+ booster dose here; Janssen/J&J 18+ here, Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health, Ages 5+ 
  • The Palmer Opera House, 12 W Main Street, Cuba, NY 14727, Open: Tuesday, February 1; 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Event Partner: Cuba Cultural Center and The Palmer Opera House, Ages 5+

