New #VaxForKids sites coming to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 45 new #VaxorKids pop-up vaccination sites as part of an initiative to get more children in the state vaccinated.
"The best way to keep our children safe is to make sure they're vaccinated," Hochul said. "If you're a parent that has hesitated to get your child vaccinated, now is the time. More than 1.5 million children are already vaccinated in New York State, which has been a critical tool for keeping our schools open, so sign your children who are 5 years or older up for their shot today."
A total of 21 sites will be in Western New York. Below is a full list:
- Elma Meadows Park, 1711 Girdle Road, Elma, NY 14059, Open: Thursday, January 27; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220127 or call (716) 858-2929, Event Partner: Erie County Health Department, Ages 5+
- Buffalo Homecare, Inc. (Buffalo Office), 490 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202, Open: January 27, 28, 30, 31; 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register for Jan. 27: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220127 or call (716) 858-2929, Event Partner: Erie County Health Department, Ages 5+
- To Register Jan. 28: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220128 or call (716) 858-2929
- To Register Jan. 29: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220129 or call (716) 858-2929
- To Register Jan. 30: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220130 or call (716) 858-2929
- To Register Jan. 31: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220131 or call (716) 858-2929
- Buffalo Homecare, Inc. (East Amherst Office), 5847 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051, January 27, 28, 30, 31; 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register Jan. 27: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220127 or call (716) 858-2929, Event Partner: Erie County Health Department, Ages 5+
- To Register Jan. 28: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220128 or call (716) 858-2929
- To Register Jan. 29: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220129 or call (716) 858-2929
- To Register Jan. 30: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220130 or call (716) 858-2929
- To Register Jan. 31: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220131 or call (716) 858-2929
- Orchard Park Central Fire Station, 30 School Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127, Open: Friday, January 28; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220128 or call (716) 858-2929, Event Partner: Erie County Health Department, Ages 5+
- Allegany County Office Building, 7 Court Street, Belmont, NY 14813 , Open: Friday, January 28; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna,
- SUNY Fredonia, Steele Hall Building, 280 Central Avenue, Track and Field Facility, Fredonia, NY 14063, Open: Friday, January 28; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics | Chautauqua County, NY (chqgov.com); Walk-ins welcome, Event Partner: Chautauqua County Public Health, Ages 5+
- Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14218, Open: Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech First Dose (5+)
- To Register: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220129 or call (716) 858-2929, Event Partner: Erie County Health Department, Ages 5+
- Southside Elementary School, 430 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14210, Open: Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220129 or call (716) 858-2929, Event Partner: Erie County Health Department, Ages 5+
- Niagara Falls City School District, Niagara Street School, 2513 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303, Open: Saturday, January 29; 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
- Amherst Adult Day Services, 370 John James Audubon Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14228, Open: Monday, January 31; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220131 or call (716) 858-2929, Event Partner: Erie County Health Department, Ages 5+
- ECC South, 4041 Southwestern Boulevard (Building 7-Old DMV), Orchard Park, NY 14127, Open: Monday, January 31; 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220131 or call (716) 858-2929, Event Partner: Erie County Health Department, Ages 5+
- Lewiston-Porter Central School District, Community Resource Center / District Office, 4061 Creek Road, Youngstown, NY 14174, Open: Monday, January 31; 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
- The Palmer Opera House, 12 W Main Street, Cuba, NY 14727, Open: Tuesday, February 1; 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Event Partner: Cuba Cultural Center and The Palmer Opera House, Ages 5+