22-year-old woman sentenced to 30 days in jail for hitting a Buffalo Police officer in the head with a megaphone

Savannah E. Karcz was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation for hitting a Buffalo Police officer in the head with a megaphone.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Chautauqua County woman was sentenced Friday for hitting a Buffalo Police Officer in the head with a megaphone last year.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, Savannah E. Karcz attempted to drive around a parked patrol vehicle that was blocking the entrance to Delaware Park on Ring Road when the incident happened.

After being stopped by officers, Karcz got out of her vehicle, hit the patrol car with her hands and proceeded to yell at the Buffalo Police officers through a megaphone. A police officer was trying to move the megaphone away from his face when Karcz hit him on the left side of his head with the bullhorn.

The District Attorney's Office says the officer was taken to ECMC and was treated for pain and swelling to his head.

Karcz pleaded guilty back in October to one count of assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced on Friday to 30 days in jail and three years of probation.