Driver charged with shooting backseat passenger while driving on Kensington Expressway

An Erie County Grand Jury has indicted 30-year-old Timothy Eaton of Buffalo on attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.

A Buffalo man is facing charges for the shooting of a backseat passenger while he was driving on the inbound Kensington Expressway.

It happened in the early morning hours of February 1. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Timothy Eaton, 30, of Buffalo is accused of shooting the unidentified victim multiple times.

The man managed to jump out of the vehicle and was picked up by a passing good samaritan who took him to ECMC. The victim spent several days in the hospital, but survived.