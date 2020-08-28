Buffalo Police investigating two Thursday night shootings

Buffalo Police say they are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night.

Authorities responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Albert Avenue where a 17 year old male was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to ECMC where he's listed in critical condition.

Authorites say the second shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. where a male arrived at ECMC after suffering a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim from Buffalo is listed in stable condition at ECMC

Police are investigating if the shooting happened in the 600 block of Goodyear Avenue.