x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Buffalo Police investigating two Thursday night shootings

Buffalo Police say they are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night.

Authorities responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Albert Avenue where a 17 year old male was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to ECMC where he's listed in critical condition.

Authorites say the second shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. where a male arrived at ECMC after suffering a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim from Buffalo is listed in stable condition at ECMC 

Police are investigating if the shooting happened in the 600 block of Goodyear Avenue.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Related Articles