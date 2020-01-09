3 people shot on Buffalo's east side, 1 person believed to have serious injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were shot early Tuesday morning on the east side of Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
The incident happened just after midnight. Investigators said three people were shot near East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street, close to ECMC. Police said one of the victims is believed to be seriously injured.
Police are currently investigating the incident. Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.