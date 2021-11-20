Dion Dawkins' Dreamers Foundation holds event to fight Thanksgiving food insecurity

Along with Rooted In Love, the Dreamers Foundation gave out turkeys and all the fixings, including fresh produce, potatoes, and gravy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills star offensive lineman Dion Dawkins made sure his Dreamers Foundation contributed to a thankful time for families next week.

Along with Rooted In Love, the two groups gave out turkeys and all the fixings, including fresh produce, potatoes, and gravy to people. The event was held at Persistence Prep Academy Charter School in the city of Buffalo.

"We're facing a food insecurity in the City of Buffalo as a whole, so one of the things that we don't do is limit to zip codes," said Rooted In Love member Stephon Parker.

"Anyone in need, we welcome them to come, so we do realize there are a lot of folks who are going to need food specifically around this time, and we want to make sure we are assisting them in doing so."

"This is a blessing, trust me. My mom has been sick in hospice all year, so this is truly a blessing, I appreciate it," said Willa Collins.

There was another turkey event on Saturday in Buffalo, at City Hall.

West Herr helped purchase nearly 600 turkeys that are being given out in Buffalo.

"In total, we're donating $100,000 worth of turkeys throughout Western New York, in the hope that people can see we are grateful and appreciative for what they've done for us," said Scott Bieler, the president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group.