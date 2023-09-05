'Dills Mafia' pickle jars have hit the shelves at Tops Friendly Markets

Pickle lovers can now root for the Bills with their favorite snack in hand, 'Dills Mafia'.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Finding yourself in a 'pickle' when looking for the right jar pickles to serve on gameday? Well now the choice will be made easy for Bills fans.

The 'Dills Mafia' pickle jar has officially hit the shelves at Tops through a partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment, and Del Reid who founded 26shirts, and the Bills Mafia.

“We are so excited to be partnering with PLB Sports and Entertainment (PLBSE) and Tops on Dills Mafia, said Del Reid, founder of Bills Mafia and owner and founder of 26 Shirts. “Food products are definitely outside the norm for us so we're glad we can begin this new endeavor with two experienced, well-respected brands.”

The pickles will be all naturally made, vegan, and gluten free. people can look out for their appearance at the 2nd Annual Tops Slider Showdown on Friday, September 15 at the Maple Road Tops location in Amherst. The showdown gives participants the challenge to make the best slider side, and the winner will get a $500 donation to their charity of choice.