LLC with One Bills Drive address pays $2M for property near Highmark Stadium

The property also includes a 2,588-square-foot home with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A limited liability company with a One Bills Drive address recently purchased a roughly 8-acre Orchard Park property next to Highmark Stadium. 

Juliet Barco Hahn, as trustee of the Brian K. Barco and Robert Barco trust, recently sold 5330 Big Tree Road, Orchard Park, to OBD Extension LLC for $2 million, according to documents filed last month with the Erie County clerk’s office. OBD Extension LLC's addressed is One Bills Drive, Orchard Park, according to information filed with the New York state department. 

A Buffalo Bills spokesperson did not immediately return Business First’s request for comment on the property purchase.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First

