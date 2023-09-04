Buffalo Bills 50 Yard Finish 2023

The Buffalo Bills are hosting their annual 50 yard finish this month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are hosting their annual 50-yard finish on September 23 from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The race will include both a 5K and a kid's fun run both have already been sold out despite the deadline being on September 22.

Participants running will get the chance to cross the 50-yard line at the stadium, take pictures afterward, eat snacks while supplies last, and more. There will also be free giveaways from Independent Health while supplies last.