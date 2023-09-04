Buffalo Bills 50 Yard Finish 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are hosting their annual 50-yard finish on September 23 from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The race will include both a 5K and a kid's fun run both have already been sold out despite the deadline being on September 22.
Participants running will get the chance to cross the 50-yard line at the stadium, take pictures afterward, eat snacks while supplies last, and more. There will also be free giveaways from Independent Health while supplies last.
All the money raised will go towards the Buffalo Bills Foundation.