Demolition to begin soon on Great Northern Elevator

The City of Buffalo says the demolition is expected to take up to eight months. During the process, Ganson Street will remain open.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demolition is scheduled to begin on the Great Northern Grain Elevator in the next few days.

This comes after months of fighting from preservationists to save the building after it was damaged during a storm with high winds last December. Demolition was originally paused by a restraining order, but that was lifted earlier this year.

Tim Tielman with 'Campaign for Greater Buffalo, History and Architecture' says they've tried to appeal the order but that it has been denied, due to a New York law stating they can't appeal while a case is ongoing.

Tielman is asking the judge to close the case before it's too late.

"If the demolition is going to start, this is where the rubber hits the road," he said. "Is any case we bring going to be muted by the fact that they're tearing this thing down?

"Our argument now is it's beyond the demolition, we have constitutional rights that we're trying to protect here. We have to be able to appeal."

