Court rules against preservationist appeal to stall demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator

The court ruled that the preservationist did not present evidence that the decision to condemn the building was not rational or had no basis in fact.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division, Fourth Department ruled Monday on the emergency demolition order for the Great Northern Grain Elevator.

The court ruled against the preservationists and denied both the preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order which prevented the building from being demolished.

The grain elevator was damaged during a windstorm last December.

The City of Buffalo had issued a permit to demolish the structure. But those who want to preserve the historic grain elevator believe it can be saved.

The preservationists needed to provide evidence that Commissioner of Permits and Inspections James Comerford's decision to condemn the building "was not rational or had no basis in fact."

"Repair isn't practical and despite suggestions to the contrary, no one's come forward with a realistic plan or financial resources dedicated to fund such an endeavor," the ruling stated.

ADM Milling, which owns the structure, now has until Aug 12 to file a motion to dismiss the petition filed by the preservationists.