BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it's already underway across northern New York, bowhunting seasons for deer and bear will officially begin Tuesday in southern New York.

However, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is also reminding New York residents that the deadline to apply for deer management permits is also on Tuesday.

The application fee for those permits is $10. That fee is waived for junior hunters and Lifetime License holders who purchased a Lifetime (Sportsman) License before October 1, 2009.

"New York provides a great opportunity for the state’s more than 160,000 licensed bowhunters to venture outside during early bow seasons, which offer mild weather and longer days in the woods," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.

"It’s also the perfect time to introduce new hunters to deer and bear hunting. With abundant apples and good crops of acorns and beechnuts across the state this year, hunters will do well to key in on concentrated food sources for early season success with deer and black bear."

RELATED: Fall is here: Leaf recycling program begins Tuesday in Buffalo

RELATED: Where to find the best fall foliage in New York State

RELATED: Early bear hunting season opens in part of upstate New York