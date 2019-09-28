BUFFALO, N.Y. — October is nearly here, and with it comes fallen leaves.

With that in mind, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded residents Friday that the city's leaf recycling program begins Tuesday. The program, which runs through December 1, encourages residents to place their bagged leaves at the curb for composting.

"I appreciate the cooperation of residents in helping this year’s bagged leaf collection process run as smoothly as possible," Brown said in a statement Friday, "and encourage them to learn about the different leaf recycling collection alternatives available to them so that our community can continue to properly recycle, saving taxpayer dollars by keeping leaves out of landfills."

There are some caveats.

Leaves, grass, brush and small branches must be placed in clear bags or paper bags.

Remember to place those bags along the curb for crews to collect.

Do not rake leaves into the street or leave the bags in the street.

There is no limit to the number of bags out for collection.

For those who want to drop off their leaves, there are a number of sites that are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Cazenovia Park, at golf course parking lot, off Wildwood Place

MLK Park, at Fillmore Avenue parking lot

Schiller Park, at Sprenger Street parking lot

Shoshone Park, at the parking lot, at foot of Beard Avenue

1120 Seneca Street, Department of Public Works Engineering Garage parking lot, between Babcock and Smith

