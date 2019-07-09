ALBANY, N.Y. — Early bear hunting season is open in some southeastern parts of upstate New York.

State environmental officials say early bear season started Saturday and runs through Sept. 22 in southeastern New York. Early black bear seasons will open next weekend in northern New York and run through Oct. 18.

Early bear hunting season is a tool for wildlife managers to control bear populations.

During the season, qualified hunters may use a bows, crossbows, muzzleloaders, handguns, shotguns or rifles where allowed.

