O'Neill's Stadium Inn expands menu, seating through pizza partnership

O’Neill’s Stadium Inn at 3864 Abbott Road is expanding its kitchen and teaming up with the former owner of Pino’s Pizza.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park restaurant is bringing back a neighborhood favorite.

O’Neill’s Stadium Inn at 3864 Abbott Road is expanding its kitchen and teaming up with the former owner of Pino’s Pizza, which closed about eight years ago at 3698 Abbott (now home to the Poked Yolk).

“My husband always wanted to open a pizzeria, so when Pino got in touch and asked if he wanted to buy his equipment, it just snowballed from there,” said Peggy Cerrone, who has owned O’Neill’s with her husband, Rick, for 12 years.