WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Cheesy Chick Café & Food Trucks will move next door to a larger site in Williamsville.

The company signed a deal to buy the former Monro Auto Service building at 5365 Main St., adjacent to the rented space at 5385 Main St.

The expansion will double space from 1,100 square feet to 2,300 square feet and adds outdoor seating.