WNY business holds events to recognize World Down Syndrome Day

GiGi's Playhouse held a community event and a local ice cream shop raised money for a WNY organization.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday several events were held to recognize World Down Syndrome Day. GiGi's Playhouse: Down Syndrome Achievement Center held a celebration for individuals and families touched by down syndrome.

There was live music, giveaways, food, and much more.

Organizers tell us events like this help bring the community together and to spread some love.

"It's very great to be in GiGi's and I've been with these many great kids here. They love me and they like me and I really enjoy working with them," Sujeet Desai, a musician at the event said.

GiGi's Playhouse works year round to help bring awareness about down syndrome.

PJ Cools Ice Cream Shoppe in Depew also celebrated the day with some frozen blue and yellow sweet treats.

A couple of special guests stopped by too, all the way from Sesame Street. Big Bird and Cookie Monster were in town to say hello to kids and snap some pictures!