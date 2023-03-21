Delaware Rose Garden undergoing huge changes

"Anyone who comes by, and walks through the garden you can kinda anticipate certain beds will be working on early spring. They might be buried in roses but later on there will be new plantings. So there will definitely be blooms. Some of the roses might be a little bit smaller the ones that were just putting in, but you should expect to see some changes here and there." System-Wide Special Gardens Manager, Madeleine McGrady said about the changes people can expect in the coming weeks.