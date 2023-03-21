Taco shop plans Larkinville expansion for second site

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As promised late last year, D.A. Taste is coming to Larkinville.
The local taco shop has filed plans to develop a restaurant at 856 Seneca St. at Larkin Development's Millrace Commons in prime space sandwiched between Paula’s Donuts and the Buffalo Distillery.
The project includes an indoor seating area, an outdoor patio and a bar – a first for the taco business founded in late 2020 in the back of a convenience store by Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia.
A public hearing with the city is set for April 11 on the project. if approved, they could open this summer. You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.