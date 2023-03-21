Taco shop plans Larkinville expansion for second site

D.A. Taste is known for its tacos, including smoked brisket, shrimp po boy, burnt pig belly and beer birria, as well as specialty tacos.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As promised late last year, D.A. Taste is coming to Larkinville.

The local taco shop has filed plans to develop a restaurant at 856 Seneca St. at Larkin Development's Millrace Commons in prime space sandwiched between Paula’s Donuts and the Buffalo Distillery.

The project includes an indoor seating area, an outdoor patio and a bar – a first for the taco business founded in late 2020 in the back of a convenience store by Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia.