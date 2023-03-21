Local gaming company celebrates Women's History Month with giveaway for teachers

43 North Portfolio Company Immersed Games produces a web-based science game for middle schoolers called Tyto Online.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Immersed Games, a Buffalo-based gaming company, wouldn't exist if it weren't for its female founder and CEO. That's part of why they're doing something special to celebrate Women's History Month.

Immersed Games won a grant from 43 North in 2019, and relocated to Buffalo from Florida. They've been here ever since, and now operate out of an office building on Main Street.

Their product is called Tyto Online. It's a web-based computer game for middle schoolers to learn about STEM themes and ideas. The game developers and artists built a special museum display in the game for Women's History Month, featuring 24 women from around the world who have made contributions to science.

"In the game, we really focus on representation, so we have lots of different types of scientists that the students will interact with, and we represent people from all different cultures," Implementation Manager Lindsey Bowers said. "We want students to be able to see themselves in the game, because as we know, women and underrepresented kids disengage around this age in math and science. So we want them to feel included, we want them to feel excited about STEM."

Now through March 26th, Immersed Games is hosting a giveaway on its Instagram and LinkedIn pages. One winner will win a prize pack including a poster set, t-shirts, other swag, and a subscription for a classroom to play the game for free for the rest of the school year.