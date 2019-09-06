BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a flood watch for the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Now Governor Cuomo is threatening the International Joint Commission over the lake levels.

The IJC is charged with regulating waterways around Lake Ontario.

Cuomo says the commission did little to prepare for the 2017 floods, and he wants them to reimburse the state for damage caused by rising water levels.

New York, meanwhile, spent more than $100 million on repairs and millions more in preparation for this year's floods.

