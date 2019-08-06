BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clouds increase for Sunday night with some rain arriving overnight, as the next system moves in and brings scattered showers for Monday and thunderstorms with heavy rain for Monday evening. Also stronger winds along the Lake Ontario shoreline starting Monday night.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch will be in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties from 8pm Monday evening until 5pm Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Watch due to the concern of lakeshore flooding along Lake Ontario during that time period in those counties.

The combination of very high lake levels and moderately strong west to northwest winds will result in greater wave action and an increase in lakeshore flooding on the shoreline.

Potential impacts are lakeshore flooding may increase, especially in bays, inlets, and other low lying areas along the shoreline.

Also, wave action will produce an increase in shoreline erosion. Residents on or near the shore should take action to protect property and listen for later statements or warnings.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 2 for further updates.