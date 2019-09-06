BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Saturday, urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to approve two flood protection projects in Western New York.

New York's U.S. senators, in a statement, supported projects that are in the towns of Greece and Youngstown.

In Greece, the Army Corps project would help build some emergency flood protection for Edgemere Drive.

In Youngstown, the cost-sharing agreement would help prevent erosion at Fort Niagara State Park.

"As the water levels continue to rise, these two essential projects can’t afford to be held up by bureaucratic red tape and delay, because the threat of further damage is just too high," Schumer said in a statement.

Gillibrand added, "I will continue to do everything I can to ensure our shoreline communities get the help and resources they need."

According to the statement, each of the projects would cost "under $5 million without project-level authorization from Congress."

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Lakeshore Flood Watch for along Lake Ontario

Newly appointed lake regulators get firsthand look at rising Lake Ontario

Rising Lake Ontario water levels are costly to businesses