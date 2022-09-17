Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 leading to the arrest for the murder of 2 people

John Gorzynski and Detrick Clements were killed on Ashley Street in the City of Buffalo in Sept. 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Crime Stoppers of Western N.Y. is offering a reward in hopes to find who is responsible for the murders of John Gorzynski and Detrick Clements.

A $7,500 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and indictment of who is responsible for the double homicide.

The shooting took place at 111 Ashley Street in the City of Buffalo in Sept. of 2020.