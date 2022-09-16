Crime stoppers offering reward for information leading to arrest of wanted sex offender

Information is being sought on the location of William Smith.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a wanted man.

Information is being sought on William Smith who is wanted by the New York State Parole. Smith is on parole for attempted rape in the first degree. Smith is a level three sex offender.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about where to locate Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.