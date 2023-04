George Benjamin, 52, was shot several times and killed inside a store on Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers is now offering a $7500 reward for any information on a fatal shooting that happened last week.

Now police and crime stoppers are urging people to come forward with information on this suspect on your screen.